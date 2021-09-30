Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,088.77

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,088.77 ($27.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,784 ($23.31). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,790 ($23.39), with a volume of 279,769 shares.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,088.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,943.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

