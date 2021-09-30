Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.20. 98,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,411. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

