Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 5.7%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.78. 17,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 728,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

