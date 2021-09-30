GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.76 Million

Analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post sales of $102.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $435.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $488.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $478.11 million, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $522.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

GCMG opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.06. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

