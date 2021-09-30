GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEAGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

