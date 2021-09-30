GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Up 1.6%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,673,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,102,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.
About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)
GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.
