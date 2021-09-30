GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Up 1.6%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,673,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,102,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GEE Group by 708.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

