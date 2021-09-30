Geeq (GEEQ) One Day Volume Tops $408,382.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $408,382.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00167352 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.