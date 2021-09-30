Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002297 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $149.67 million and $10.82 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00117755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00168111 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 150,619,831 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.