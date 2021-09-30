General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.