General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.82. 3,956,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

