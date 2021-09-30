Genesis Shards (GS) Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.94 million and $53,860.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

