Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,661.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.02 million and $46,661.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00137373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.79 or 0.99814690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.63 or 0.06874823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00761448 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

