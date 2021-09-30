Genesis Vision Hits One Day Volume of $4.16 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00006919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

