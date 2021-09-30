Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 407,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,474,402 shares.The stock last traded at $17.12 and had previously closed at $17.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $37,655,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.