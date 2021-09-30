GeoCoin (GEO) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $829,107.31 and $1,285.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00351050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,273.58 or 1.00036594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00078353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001559 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

