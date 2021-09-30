Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $12,757,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.