Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,028 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIL opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

