Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.16

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.16 and traded as high as C$48.47. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$47.58, with a volume of 396,319 shares changing hands.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.08.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

