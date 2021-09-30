Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLHA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

