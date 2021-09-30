Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $352.05

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 352.05 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 347.80 ($4.54), with a volume of 49021254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.25 ($4.50).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Get Glencore alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 536.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.