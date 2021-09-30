Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Shares Down 0.3%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGMC. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $23,884,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,640,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,834,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,078,000. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

