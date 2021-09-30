Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 87.0% in September

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GDSI stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 705,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
