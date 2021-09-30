Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 87.0% in September

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDSI stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 705,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

