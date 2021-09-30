Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 681.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth about $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,686. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

