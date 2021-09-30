Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.62. 1,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

