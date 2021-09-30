Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 173,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,006. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

