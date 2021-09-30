Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 348,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,939,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4,183,450.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

