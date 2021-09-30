Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 424,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $281.86 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.60. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

