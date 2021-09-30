Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after buying an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.78. 12,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,663. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

