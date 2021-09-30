Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after buying an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Globe Life stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

