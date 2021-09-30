Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 116,572 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 342.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,573 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,572 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 5,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

