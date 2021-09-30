Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 9,146 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.21% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 3,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,391. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

