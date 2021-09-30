Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 335.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,420 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.88% of Information Services Group worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:III traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 2,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,460. The company has a market capitalization of $349.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

