Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 1,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,262. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $882.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.