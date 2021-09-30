Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.49% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,812. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

