Globeflex Capital L P Buys 14,894 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,241. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.