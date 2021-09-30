Globeflex Capital L P Buys 3,251 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.46. 2,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,922. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.40 and a twelve month high of $289.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

