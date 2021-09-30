Globeflex Capital L P Buys 4,223 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises approximately 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.21% of M/I Homes worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after buying an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MHO stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

