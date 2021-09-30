Globeflex Capital L P Buys 450,400 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 1,849.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.16% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $73,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

