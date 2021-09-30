Globeflex Capital L P Buys 52,143 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after buying an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after buying an additional 1,307,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after buying an additional 966,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.61. 74,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.