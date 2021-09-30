Globeflex Capital L P Buys New Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,009,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. Ovid Therapeutics makes up about 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 1.49% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,070. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

