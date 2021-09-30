Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.70. 12,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

