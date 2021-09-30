Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Commercial accounts for about 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.47% of Gladstone Commercial worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock remained flat at $$21.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,880. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $780.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

GOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

