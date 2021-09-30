Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,265 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.24% of DHT worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,959. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

