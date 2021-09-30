Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,476. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

