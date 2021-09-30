Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.76 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,437 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,748,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 412,393 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $55.53. 16,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,431. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

