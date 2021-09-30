Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.93 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.09% of Century Communities worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $62.62. 4,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

