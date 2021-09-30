Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.60 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.08% of Copa worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Copa by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.14. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,090. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

