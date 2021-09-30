Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.79 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.07. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $34,013,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

