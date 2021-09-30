Globeflex Capital L P Has $3.32 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after acquiring an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $161.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.