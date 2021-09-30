Globeflex Capital L P Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the period. Costamare comprises approximately 1.1% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.43% of Costamare worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 92.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.54. 5,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,963. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

